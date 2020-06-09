Myka – “German Girl”

Talented musical artist, Egharan Micah popularly known with his stage name MYKA, debut his 2020 with a new single titled “German Girl“.
“German Girl” is an inspired tune from a beautiful diva kept his feet on fire, a soft description of an emotional display. Myka dishes this tune in anticipation of a new project soon to be released.
Listen to German Girl below and Enjoy!
Also Get On All Digital Platforms
