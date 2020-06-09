Talented musical artist, Egharan Micah popularly known with his stage name MYKA, debut his 2020 with a new single titled “German Girl“.

“German Girl” is an inspired tune from a beautiful diva kept his feet on fire, a soft description of an emotional display. Myka dishes this tune in anticipation of a new project soon to be released.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Listen to German Girl below and Enjoy!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Myka_-_German_Girl.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Also Get On All Digital Platforms

The post Myka – “German Girl” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

