Legendary Nollywood actor, Richard mofe damijo, Shares picture of himself and Rave of the moment , Naira Marley, sitting side by side in an aeroplane with caption below ;

Hhmm, it’s obvious Naira marley cult like followership is spreading everywhere like wild fire.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...