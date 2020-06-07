My Talent, Not A Godfather Spoke For Me – Nigerian Footballer Okobi

File: Okobi-Okeoghene was part of the Nigerian team to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Photo: Instagram@okobingozi

Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has pinned her success in the national team to talent and not because she has a godfather.

The Eskilstuna United player said this on Saturday evening during an Instagram live chat with Channels TV.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

While counseling players in the age-grade level, the former Delta Queens star urged them to work hard and not depend on anyone.

According to her, it is her talent and hard work that got her to the level she is.

She noted that hard work and talent cannot be hidden and will always be rewarded in due time.

Recalling how she began her football career, Okobi-Okeoghene admitted “It wasn’t an easy race for me”.

“I started very well. My talent spoke for me, not because I had a godfather or sports father or somebody there that actually helped; it was my talent that spoke for me and I worked really hard to earn this opportunity that I have,” she insisted.

She, therefore, called on players in the age-grade level not to hang their hopes on anyone.

The player said: “I will pass a message to them: stop hoping on anyone… your talent will speak for you.

“That’s one thing that has actually taken me from one point to another until I got here today.”

Backing For Indigenous Coaches

Okobi-Okeoghene called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to hire a local coach for the Super Falcons, saying indigenous coaches have brought glory to the team in the past.

According to her, not that foreign coaches are bad but local managers know the players better and relate well with them.

Furthermore, the player noted that there are more issues to canvass for such as female football having a structure in the country, rather than the ladies demanding equal pay with their male counterparts.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

