“My Tacha” – Larry Gaaga Says As He Plants A Kiss On Her Head (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment singer and producer, Larry Gaga planted a kiss on reality star, Tacha after they were entangled in a warm embrace.

The reality star was spotted hanging out with Larry on Friday and it appears the reality star is set to make another appearance on a song.

In the video, the record label executive, while placing a kiss on the side of Tacha’s head, referred to her as “His Tacha”.

Recall, Tacha was also seen lending her voice to the singer, Slimcase during a studio session.

