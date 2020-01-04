“My Tacha” – Larry Gaaga Says As He Plants A Kiss On Her Head (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment singer and producer, Larry Gaga planted a kiss on reality star, Tacha after they were entangled in a warm embrace.
The reality star was spotted hanging out with Larry on Friday and it appears the reality star is set to make another appearance on a song.
In the video, the record label executive, while placing a kiss on the side of Tacha’s head, referred to her as “His Tacha”.
Recall, Tacha was also seen lending her voice to the singer, Slimcase during a studio session.
Watch the video below:-
