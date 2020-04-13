My Quarantine And Your Quarantine Are Not Mates’ – Hushpuppi, Brags

Instagram big boy, Ray Hushpuppi has flaunted his luxurious swimming pool on social media, bragging that he is having fun in quarantine while others are struggling.
The controversial figure whose source of income is unknown took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself chilling in a luxurious swimming pool.
He then went ahead to brag that his quarantine and ordinary people’s quarantine are not on the same level.
He further added that only his billionaire colleagues can relate better with what he said.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!