‘My Husband Is Gay, His Boyfriend Lives In Lekki’ – Distraught Woman Cries Out

A woman has taken to her social media page lament after she discovered her husband had an extramarital affair with another man.

According to the message shared by relationship blogger and love expert, Joro Olumofin, the woman got to know about her husband’s homosexual activities last year and she is prepared to leave him this year.

Her message to Joro reads:-

Joro, my husband is gay, i got to find out last year. His boyfriend is a married man living in Lekki.

I am leaving him this year, already told my parents. Ladies your husband may be gay.

So many men are gay today but they need a wife for cover up.

What Should She Do?

Comments Below.

