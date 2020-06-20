Mustapha Salihu Applies To Strikeout Court Order Making Him Acting Nat Secretary

The National Vice Chairman, North East of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu has applied to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court to strike out the order making him the Acting National Secretary of the party (APC).

The FCT High Court sitting in Maitama presided over by the Hon. Justice S.U. Bature had last week purportedly issued an order that Mustapha be allowed to carry out the functions of Acting National Secretary of the party.

However, Mustapha, who immediately rejected the order said he was aware that such plea was entered in March but the recent resolution of the zone endorsing the nomination of Arc. Waziri Bulama for the office of the National Secretary of APC has now overtaken such plea to the Court.

He said the nomination of Arc. Bulama will be forwarded to the National Executive Committee NEC for ratification.

According to him, the North East stakeholders involving the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF)l, Boss Mustapha and all APC Governors and members of the National Assembly from the zone, met and endorsed Bulama’s nomination for National Secretary and forwarded same to NEC for ratification .

He said; “I was part of the North East APC stakeholders that met and endorsed the nomination of Arc. Bulama and cannot go to court to seek for such position again.

“We the North East APC believe in the competence of Arc. Bulama and have appointed him into the position waiting for his ratification by the National Executive Committee NEC of the party.

“I am withdrawing the suit entered in March because I believe that the issue has been resolved and for the interest and peace of the party.

‘”Actually the lawyers that got that order are my lawyers. Some time in early March, I went to seek for that order when the party was in crisis. But after that time, as a zone, we had a political solution which culminated in a zonal executive committee meeting attended by the SGF, the Senate President, the three governors from the zone, former governors, all the Senators and House of Reps members from the zone.

“At that meeting we endorsed the candidature of Arc. Waziri Bulama as the National Secretary of the party, which we are to forward to the NEC for ratification. The decision was unanimous. That decision happened Saturday last week, we came back to Abuja and by Wednesday or Thursday, the Appeal Court confirmed the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of our party.

“Between the time we reached that political solution endorsing Bulama and the time the court removed Oshiomhole was barely three days and my lawyers were not aware that we had already reached that decision. And I also did not debrief them.

“But as we speak, we are making all arrangements with my lawyers to seek for discontinuation and rescind the prayer we made in court because for me, the zonal decision supersedes any other prayers pending in court. We are going to vacate that order to allow Architect Bulama’s name to be sent to NEC for ratification as the National secretary of our party.”

Similarly, the party chieftain said he is also aware that the FCT High Court granted the Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom an order to Act as APC National Chairman in March and the renewal on June 16.

He said, “I am very much aware of that suit 6607. In fact, I was the one who instituted that suit earlier asking that Victor Giadom be made the acting National Chairman so that we call National Executive Committee NEC.

meeting and submit the party to NEC. That order was granted sometime in March and the court in its magnanimity has renewed that order and we are still committed that NEC should be held so that we submit the party to it”.

He said as a party member and a Working Committee member, his interest had been on a smooth running of the party.

Source:- Vanguard

