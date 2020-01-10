MUST SEE! Griezmann Reveals Who To Blame For Barcelona’s 3-2 Loss To Atletico Madrid

Barcelona forward, Antoine Griezmann has blamed himself and his teammates for making too many ‘mistakes’ following their defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday night.

Ernesto Valverde’s side was beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, with Diego Simeone’s side going on to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final.

The Catalan club had looked certain to win the game, after Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann cancelled out Koke’s opener.

But Atletico netted two late goals through Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa to turn the game around.

“I don’t know what happened. I think we lost because of our own mistakes and they had fresher legs at the end,” Griezmann was quoted by Sport as saying after the match. “We struggled and we have to work hard now to keep on moving forward. ”We all made mistakes, I missed a pass and then they score after… They’re mistakes that cost you a Champions League, a league.”

Barcelona will now face Granada in the La Liga fixture on Sunday.

