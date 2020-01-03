OMOR record first act, Xhakur Bankz is here with his first single, Laye is a flow of dance hall with a touch of afro that will get you on your feet, this is just a perfect tune to start the year.
Listen below:-
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
.
RECOMMENDED SONGS FOR YOU
Sarkodie Ft. Kizz Daniel – Which One
The post [Music] Xhakur Bankz – Laye appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.
Please follow and like us: