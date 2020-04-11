[Music + Video] Aris – “Facts” ft. Young Ke’s

Aris Ejoh, Nigeria Native, Migrated to the United States, where he’s based. More Money Clique (MMC) presents Aris, as he prepares to drop his EP (Afromaniac) coming Soon.

Enjoy this fire collaboration ft One of Michigan (USA) most Talented Artist, Young Ke’s. Titled “Facts” and know what a good music should sound like ,This powerful jam was produced by Rache.



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Aris-ft-Young-Kes-Facts.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Watch the music video shot for “Facts” below

Follow Aris on all social network @Aris.ejoh

