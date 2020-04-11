Categories
Music

[Music + Video] Aris – “Facts” ft. Young Ke’s

Aris - "Facts" ft. Young Ke’s

Aris Ejoh, Nigeria Native, Migrated to the United States, where he’s based. More Money Clique (MMC) presents Aris, as he prepares to drop his EP (Afromaniac) coming Soon.

Enjoy this fire collaboration ft One of Michigan (USA) most Talented Artist, Young Ke’s. Titled “Facts” and know what a good music should sound like ,This powerful jam was produced by Rache.


MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

DOWNLOAD MP3

Watch the music video shot for “Facts” below

Follow Aris on all social network @Aris.ejoh
Don’t forget to subscribe and ring the bell for his latest updates, audios, videos and more.

Trending Now!  [Video] Vector – “Comfort” ft. Davido (Dir. TG Omori)

The post [Music + Video] Aris – “Facts” ft. Young Ke’s appeared first on tooXclusive.

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!