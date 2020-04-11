Aris Ejoh, Nigeria Native, Migrated to the United States, where he’s based. More Money Clique (MMC) presents Aris, as he prepares to drop his EP (Afromaniac) coming Soon.
Enjoy this fire collaboration ft One of Michigan (USA) most Talented Artist, Young Ke’s. Titled “Facts” and know what a good music should sound like ,This powerful jam was produced by Rache.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
Watch the music video shot for “Facts” below
Follow Aris on all social network @Aris.ejoh
Don’t forget to subscribe and ring the bell for his latest updates, audios, videos and more.
The post [Music + Video] Aris – “Facts” ft. Young Ke’s appeared first on tooXclusive.