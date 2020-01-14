Another official song from the stable of the fastest rising afro-pop female Nigeria singer, Temi titled Sweet Love
The upcoming Nigeria female singer, Temi roll in with a grand style as she unleashes a new song with Multi-talented Clevatee Wokilumo the Kominikado crooner titled Sweet love produced by Vice Beatz.
The producer of CDQ x Zlatan’s Onye Eze and Oritshe Femi’s Shakam and Dey your own fit Duncan Mighty
This fast-rising female singer and songwriter surprise us with a classic dancehall featuring Clevatee titled Sweet Love. Enjoy the classic tune
Listen below:-
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
.
RECOMMENDED SONGS FOR YOU
Cobhams Asuquo x Simi – We Plenti
DJ Neptune Ft. Victor AD – Tomorrow
The post [Music] Temi Ft. Clevatee – Sweet Love appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.