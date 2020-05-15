[Music] Taiyel – Matter

Effervescent dancehall artist “Taiyel” returns with ‘MATTER’ after receiving profile spotlight support from the likes of Fox Sports Boxing, HBO Ballers TV show, NXT STYLE Mag: Next wave in music,NXT STYLE Mag, PopDust Mag, Fame Mag, Hype Mag to mention a few. Taiyel is no newbie to the music industry. Her previous single saw her picked up by over 160 curator official playlist. She got a feature on the most recent series of HBO Ballers TV show but the fire tune titled ‘MATTER’ shows her naughty side and sexuality with fierceness bringing dreamy electronic guitars, soaring melodies and emotive yet raw vocals.



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Taiyel-Matter.mp3 Taiyel is one femcee that sure has a date with superstardom in no distant time.

