[Music] Sigag Lauren – We’ll Dance Again ft. Lex Ash

“We’ll Dance Again”, is the second single of Nigerian EDM Producer, DJ, Singer and Songwriter Sigag Lauren.

The name is fast getting familiar after 2 years of consistently revamping the afrobeats scene with his eclectic EDM touch. His 2019 EP, Love and Greatness with DJ Neptune is a huge testament to that and with several popular remixes, Teni’s Uyo Meyo, Joeboy’s Baby, Johnny Drille’s Halleluya and Simi’s Smile For Me. Sigag Lauren is popularly regarded as the pioneer of the fast-growing Afro-EDM genre.

We’ll Dance Again is a very accessible and smooth pop-flavored Tropical House record. The vocal from Lex Ash is soft, emotional, and inviting, the melodic arrangements are fresh and give the track a lovely tropical feel, great soundtrack for a chilling by the beach or pool. Drawing elements from Tropical House, Afrobeats, and R&B with a summer feel, We’ll Dance Again is a soothing reminder to anyone going through a period of despair and sadness. The lyrics carry a message of hope that sad moments only last for a little while and beautiful times will always come again as the singer (Lex Ash) tries to encourage a positive mindset.

