Categories
News

[Music] Real Love – Darling

Sensational act, Real Love who has been consistently dishing out good song is out here with another tune titled “Darling

The singer who was included in the “Naijaloaded Top 20 New Acts You Watchout For In 2020” makes his debut 2020 appearance.

Listen below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Upload your Song

.

RECOMMENDED SONGS FOR YOU 👇





Tekno – Suru





Naira Marley – Tesumole





Kizz Daniel – Jaho





Fireboy DML – Scatter





Burna Boy – Money Play





Wizkid – Blow





Mr P – Like Dis Like Dat





Dremo – Chairman





Sarkodie Ft. Kizz Daniel – Which One





Mohbad – Jaabo

The post [Music] Real Love – Darling appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Leave a Reply