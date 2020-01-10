Sensational act, Real Love who has been consistently dishing out good song is out here with another tune titled “Darling”

The singer who was included in the “Naijaloaded Top 20 New Acts You Watchout For In 2020” makes his debut 2020 appearance.

Listen below:-

http://naijaloaded.store/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Real-Love-Darling.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Upload your Song

.

The post [Music] Real Love – Darling appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...