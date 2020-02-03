Music Producers!! Promotion Of Beat(s) On 9jaflaver Is No Longer Free, Now Cost 10,000 Naira Per Beat Promotion (Get In Here For More Details)

This message addresses only to Music Producers….

This is to let all music producers know that promotion of beat(s) on 9jaflaver is no longer free, formerly we accept freebeat(s) submission and publish them if they meet our standard for free with no fee at all, but that’s changed, now before we promote your beat(s) on 9jaflaver, it’ll cost you 10,000 Naira per beat promotion

How promoting your freebeat on 9jaflaver will help grow your music production career

Each time your promote a freebeat on 9jaflaver we will include your contact details such as Your Name, Phone number, whatsapp number, email, twitter, and instagram handle, this

way music artistes will be able to contact you to work with you and

you’ll be popular as a music producer when you remain consistent with

freebeat promotion

We are so proud to also let you know that we contributed so much to the growth of many music producers today, producers such as Melodysongz, Endeetone, Rexxy on the beat, Ace soundz, and many more

Promotion of beat on 9jaflaver cost:- 10,000 Naira only

So don’t delay, promote your beats on 9jaflaver now

Call only:- +2348173379226 Or +2348143945195

Chat with us on Whatsapp:- +2349076241148