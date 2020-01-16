[Music] Popular – Energy

Nsogbu Records wakes the new Year 2020 with this hot new tune titled “Energy” by rising star act Popular a.k.a the King Of New Skool.
Christopher Ugochukwu Godstime, best known with his stage name “Popular” is a versatile Singer and Songwriter from Delta State.
He has shown his unique sound and dishes out a new flavour of his style after the release of his previous single “New Skool” still making trap waves.
Popular has come to spice the music industry and promises more of his HIT jams. Enjoy “Energy” and anticipate the visual to this New Wave.
