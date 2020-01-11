[Music] Ojayy Wright Ft. Chidinma – Buy & Sell

Singer, Songwriter, and International Hollywood Nollywood Actor Ojayy Wright releases his first single “Buy & Sell” feat one of Africa’s female acts Chidinma, off his Most Anticipated E.P titled “37 Degress in Lagos”.

The young, dynamic singer and son of Nollywood Veteran Actress Bukky Wright, does wonders with his voice, and he is definitely on the star watch in 2020.

His EP is star-studded with music heavyweights such as Ice Prince, Small Doctor, CDQ, Chidinma, Jaywon, and Pasuma Wonder.

According to Ojayy “Buy & Sell” is a “Player’s Anthem” and “if you want to learn how to woo the ladies in 2020 this is your song!”.

The Afro Pop tune was produced by International Afro Beats Producer ‘Young D The Beat Boss’.

