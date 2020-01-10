[Music] Ojayy Wright – Buy & Sell ft. Chidinma (Prod by Young D)

Singer, songwriter and international Hollywood-Nollywood actor Ojjay Wright releases his first single “Buy & Sell” featuring one of Africa’s female acts Chidinma, off his most anticipated E.P titled “37 Degrees in Lagos”.
The young, dynamic singer and son of Nollywood Veteran actress Bukky Wright, does wonders with his voice, and he is definitely on the star watch in 2020. The soon to be released E.P is star-studded with music heavyweights such as Ice Prince, Small Doctor, CDQ, Chidinma, Jaywon and Pasuma Wonder.
According to Ojayy, “Buy and Sell” is a “Player’s Anthem” and “If you want to learn how to woo the ladies in 2020 this is your song!” The Afro-pop tune was produced by producer Young D.
Ojayy Wright – Buy & Sell ft. Chidinma (Prod by Young D)
