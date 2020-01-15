Gentleman Music Worldwide frontman; Mahoe kickstarts the new year in a grand style as he unlocks a brand new tune titled; Nonsense.

Mahoe lures the production preference of Kvibez the hit-maker who delivered a wonderful instrumental as he flawless sing along.

M&M by STG.

Listen below:-

http://naijaloaded.store/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Mahoe-Nonsense.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Upload your Song

.

The post [Music] Mahoe – Nonsense appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...