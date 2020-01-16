[Music] Lovetown – Carry

Lovetown is a talented uprising singer, who learned from great mentors like Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Lil Kesh, and Naira Marley.
The talented act is out with a new song titled “Carry“. Download this new saucy jam and enjoy
Listen below:-
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
.
