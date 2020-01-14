I am a big fan of Olamide, CDQ, Reminisce, Phyno and many others but this Kabex guy is just too good

In fact, Oladips, Davolee, and the other talented indigenous rappers are my favorite but I won’t lie, Kabex is far far better than them all and he’s even more hardworking than them.

I have been watching this young guy grow when he was still in Unilorin and it seems he just kept on getting better day by day.

His latest freestyle on Instagram is everything, that freestyle melt my hear and I have no choice than to give him the crown as the Best Rapper currently.

Watch the Freestyle below:-

DOWNLOAD

What Do You Have To Say About The Freestyle?

Let’s hear from you all – no partial, please.

Drop your comment

SEE MORE

The post Music Lovers!!! Is Kabex The Best Rapper In Nigeria Right Now? Watch This Freestyle & Share Your Thought appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...