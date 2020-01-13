Off Fireboy DML‘s debut album ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps‘ (LGT) is this love track titled “Need You“.

The song produced by Pheelz is currently fans favourite and we pleased to serve you with the jam and lyrics.

You can Watch The Video HERE

Listen below:-

http://naijaloaded.store/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Fireboy-DML-Need-You.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Upload your Song

.

The post [Music] Fireboy DML – Need You appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...