Chekwube Emmanuel Onuh stage name Duduceo aka Africanboi dishes out a message (song) to God base on his musical career titled “Hear My Prayer“.

The song was produced by Arista, After his cover on Davido’s Risky beat

Listen below:-

http://naijaloaded.store/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Duduceo-Hear-My-Prayers.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Upload your Song

.

The post [Music] Duduceo – Hear My Prayers appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...