Categories
News

[Music] DDK – Tears

DDK is an artist who is interested in bringing out a new style in music.

He is a songwriter, singer and a refined trumpeter. He fuses afrobeat and afro-jazz altogether.

His style of music features the horns section which is as a result of his skill in playing the trumpet uniquely. Enjoy his unique nature.

Listen below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Upload your Song

.

RECOMMENDED SONGS FOR YOU 👇





Cobhams Asuquo x Simi – We Plenti





Zlatan – Quilox





Qdot – Jaiye





DJ Neptune Ft. Victor AD – Tomorrow





Ycee – Vacancy





Naira Marley – Tesumole





Mr P – Like Dis Like Dat





Kizz Daniel – Jaho





Kabex – NBR Cypher 1.0





Mohbad – Jaabo

The post [Music] DDK – Tears appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Leave a Reply