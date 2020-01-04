[Music] Dammyrecx – Owo (Prod. by Gzik)

Fast rising Nigerian Act Dammyrecx came through with the most anticipated tune of the year numbered Owo, Which is set to be his first official single of the year, as produced by Gzik and Mixed by Tiger Mix.
Dammyrecx gave his fans a taste of what to expect in 2020 in this new single.
Listen below:- Dammyrecx – Owo
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
.
