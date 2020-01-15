[Music] Blaqbonez – Green Blaq Green (Khaligraph Jones Diss)

Seems Blaqbonez studied Time Management in school, cause he wastes no time in replying Kenyan Khaligraph diss.

Yesterday, Khaligraph Jones releases a diss track for the Choc boy, Blaqbonez titled “Best Rapper In Nigeria“.

So today, Blaqbonez came missiles and bazookas to reply Khali on this new diss track tagged “Green Blaq Green”

