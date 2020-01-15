Categories
News

[Music] Blaqbonez – Green Blaq Green (Khaligraph Jones Diss)

Seems Blaqbonez studied Time Management in school, cause he wastes no time in replying Kenyan Khaligraph diss.

Yesterday, Khaligraph Jones releases a diss track for the Choc boy, Blaqbonez titled “Best Rapper In Nigeria“.

LISTEN TO KHALIGRAPH DISS HERE

So today, Blaqbonez came missiles and bazookas to reply Khali on this new diss track tagged “Green Blaq Green

Listen below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Upload your Song

.

RECOMMENDED SONGS FOR YOU 👇





Cobhams Asuquo x Simi – We Plenti





Zlatan – Quilox





Qdot – Jaiye





DJ Neptune Ft. Victor AD – Tomorrow





Ycee – Vacancy





Naira Marley – Tesumole





Mr P – Like Dis Like Dat





Kizz Daniel – Jaho





Kabex – NBR Cypher 1.0





Mohbad – Jaabo

The post [Music] Blaqbonez – Green Blaq Green (Khaligraph Jones Diss) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Leave a Reply