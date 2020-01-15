Seems Blaqbonez studied Time Management in school, cause he wastes no time in replying Kenyan Khaligraph diss.
Yesterday, Khaligraph Jones releases a diss track for the Choc boy, Blaqbonez titled “Best Rapper In Nigeria“.
LISTEN TO KHALIGRAPH DISS HERE
So today, Blaqbonez came missiles and bazookas to reply Khali on this new diss track tagged “Green Blaq Green”
Listen below:-
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
.
RECOMMENDED SONGS FOR YOU
Cobhams Asuquo x Simi – We Plenti
DJ Neptune Ft. Victor AD – Tomorrow
The post [Music] Blaqbonez – Green Blaq Green (Khaligraph Jones Diss) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.