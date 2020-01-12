Bangin Hitx Records is at it again giving us a massive trap jam titled “Swerve” teams up with Bharmo Frosh, Monkler, Fisonery and Don M.

And it was produced by the ever-talented producer “Produzee“.

Listen below:-

https://cldup.com/0JcSeF0mR3.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Upload your Song

.

The post [Music] B.H.R Ft. Bharmo Frosh, Monkler, Fisonery & Don M – Swerve appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...