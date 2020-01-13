Music Artistes!! 9jaflaver Will Protect Your Beat(s) Purchased On 9jaflaver Beat Store With The Law

As 9jaflaver beat store new version will soon be released, we’ll like to let you know that all beat(s) purchased on the beat store will come with a license, when a music artiste purchase a beat he or she will get a license of the beat, giving him or her the full copyright to the beat, and in the copywright include:- full exclusive ownership of the beat, meaning that you are the only owner of the beat and no other music artiste can use it but you.

Any producer who dare sell your beat which you already bought from 9jaflaver beat store will be sanctioned, arrested and will pay a huge fine as compensation for damage

We have a team of professional barristers to handle cases like this

So, music artistes, when buying a beat from 9jaflaver beat store, just know that nobody else will have that beat but you

