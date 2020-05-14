Multichoice Talent Factory kicks off new series

Gbenga Bada

The Multichoice Talent Factory has commenced its new series tagged ‘Produce Like a Pro’.

The series kicked off in a continuation of its virtual classes which commenced today, Friday, May 15.

According to Femi Odugbemi, Academy Director, MTF West Africa, the online session will give the students an insight into practical, industry expert-led skills to produce content like professionals.

Odugbemi further said the Produce Like a Pro! series is part of MultiChoice’s mission to upskill emerging creatives and seasoned professionals in the Film and TV industry.

“The Produce Like a PRO! series is our answer to the industry need for easier access to training material, tutorials, and templates. What makes the Produce Like a PRO! series unique is that it’s been specially designed as an A to Z package for tools and templates to equip new producers with the know-how to operate in this industry,” Odugbemi said.

The series comes in handy to complement the recorded masterclasses, which address industry concerns such as accessibility, opportunity, and quality in local productions.

Other critical topics to be discussed in subsequent online sessions at the MTF Academy include Film Scripting, Online submission of Scripts, Silent Film, Short Film Submission, Mix and Deliverable, Online Video Session, Dolby Atmos Overview among others.

