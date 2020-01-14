Much ado about NIMASA’s floating dock

How did a gigantic project worth N50 billion, which was originally intended to save the country huge sum in capital flight, become a drainpipe on the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s resources? While stakeholders say the Floating Dock project would have been a game changer for the maritime sector, others say it has been dogged by other extraneous factors, MUYIWA LUCAS writes.

THE Floating Dock acquired by the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), was celebrated with funfair when it berthed in the nation’s waters on June 11, 2018. This was because it came five years after the idea of the facility was mooted.

Its construction started in 2014 in Damen, Netherlands, but was put on hold and re-started two years later. The dock, which is 125metres long and 35 metres in breadth, has three in-built cranes, transformers and some ancillary facilities.

A floating dock is a submersible structure used for dry docking and ship repairs.

Why floating dock?

The floating dock project was aimed at ensuring that ships of various sizes calling at the ports are able to repair their vessels and thus help save the country from capital flight as a result of dry docking vessels abroad. Sources estimated that Nigeria loses about N180 billion yearly to neighbouring countries due to lack of ship repair yards, hence it was seen as a laudable project.

According to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), every vessel must undergo dry-docking once every three years to retain their safety classification and insurance cover. It costs between $300,000 and $500,000 to dry-dock a vessel, going by the prevailing international rates.

NIMASA Director-General (DG), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said the agency’s multi-million dollar floating dockyard will save the country about N36 billion in capital flight yearly once it commenced operation. Besides, the investment in the facility, he noted, would create an enabling environment for the growth of indigenous participation in shipping, such that when fully operational, Nigerian ship owners and their foreign counterparts would no longer need to take their vessels outside the country for dry docking.

The facility, which is to be operated on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model was to be located at a facility of the Nigerian Navy. Peterside had assured at a briefing that the Floating Dockyard would commence operations after its inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigeria loses up to $100million annually simply because when our ship owners need to dry dock their vessels, they take them to neighbouring countries like Ghana and Cameroun, thus spending the needed scarce foreign exchange. When this facility is fully operational, it has the capacity to dry-dock any vessel in the country and save the much-needed foreign exchange,” Peterside said, adding that it will create thousands of jobs for youths as well as provide training opportunities for seafarers.

Besides, the NIMASA floating dockyard is also to serve as a training facility for the students of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State and other maritime institutions in the country.

NIMASA explains

Following controversies that have trailed the dockyard project, especially its whereabouts, the cost of maintenance, location, among others, the NIMASA hierarchy last week confirmed that the project is constituting a drain on its resources, gulping over $30,000 daily for its maintenance.This is coming after months of speculation about the fate of the floating dock, which has been abandoned at the Naval dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Besides, Peterside confirmed that the design of the floating dock was for it to berth in Okerenkoko.

NIMASA’s Executive Director Operations, Rotimi Fashakin, said insecurity in the Niger Delta region made it difficult for the agency to berth the dock at Okerenkoko as originally designed. Now the facility lies idle at the Naval dockyard pending when the agency would get a permanent location to operate it.

“Initially, when the floating dock was acquired, the design was for it to berth in Delta State. But even at that time, there were a lot of reports advising to the contrary. There were lots of surveys advising to the contrary. These reports are still there.

“When we got here, we were forced to review all these reports and take a decision that we think would serve all the interests in the shipping community.

“The floating dock was not conceptualised by the Dakuku Peterside administration. We only inherited it just like the Buhari administration some inherited projects and went ahead to actualise them.

“Indeed, the floating dock was supposed to go to Okerenkoko in Delta State, but the conditions that exist now, for the dock to get to Okerenkoko is almost impossible. A dock is supposed to serve the shipping community as a commercial facility, but which company or vessel would be bold enough to travel to Delta State because of the insecurity?

“When the dock landed in Nigeria, there were various state governments that requested for it, all these are on record.

“When it came in, we thought of many ideas. First is to get an operator to operate it, but this is a government asset and not something you can just give to an operator. NIMASA is a regulator and not an operator, so giving the dock to an operator also needs to go through the bureaucracy of government.

“The other thing was getting a place to berth it. If you know the complexity of a floating dock, the draft that you need to keep it and operate it is 12 meters.

“The contractor was spending over $30,000 keeping the dock afloat for many months and we had to pay many months’ demurrage on that.

“Eventually, we reached a situation where we had an agreement with the Naval Holdings Limited, a subsect of the Nigerian Navy to keep the dock

‘’We are still looking forward to having a formal MoU, which we would have an operator operating the floating dock.

“The Navy also has a graving dock. The initial report shows that if that floating dock is operating as it is, it would imperil the graving dock. So, the Naval Holdings Limited suggested another spot where we could use it, a consultant was asked to assess the spot.

The report of the consultant is out. We would need to do some dredging at that spot where we can now operate the floating dock,” he said.

Stakeholders’ views

But stakeholders like the immediate past President, Shipowners Association of Nigerian (SOAN), Greg Ogbeifun, though he agreed that it would have been of tremendous help for the industry if the floating dock was put to work. He is sad at what he termed ‘secrecy’ in which the regulator handled the process, wondering if due diligence was conducted on the project by NIMASA.

“It is not just enough to acquire a floating dock; that is just a fraction of the requirement. Operating a dock and getting it to function is even more critical than owning one. As it stands, nobody is asking: ‘Where do we take this dock to? Where do we operate it from? Who will operate it and which market are they targeting?” he said in an earlier interview.

Ogbeifun, who lamented the huge investment NIMASA had committed in acquiring the floating dock, expressed fear that the facility may turn out to be “another white elephant project” if not immediately put to use as shipowners will continue to patronise ship repair and dry dock facilities outside the country.

Yet, some have blamed the regulator that it did not put in place adequate plans to build a facility where the vessel would be docked. Experts are unanimous in their recommendation that the platform should be deployed in the Niger Delta area, the core operational base of the oil and gas industry.

“Actually, it was what NIMASA used to justify its insistence on acquiring the dock. They maintained, that Nigeria was losing a lot of money from the hundreds of vessels servicing the oil industry that are forced to patronise docks in Cameroun and Ghana.

The floating dock was supposed to target those vessels. But with no plan on ground on how to manage and operate it, there is real danger that the dock will remain idle for many months more to come,”said a stakeholder, who pleaded for anonymity.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...