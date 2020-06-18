Talented Nigerian singer Mr. V.ic releases a brand single titled “Blessings“, Produced by MagicBoi. Mixed and Mastered by BrainOnTheMix.

Mr.V.ic is an acronym for Mr.Victor, which is the last name from his main name, Otuu Chiabuotu Victor. An Ebonyi State of Nigeria born who have been on the scene of Nigerian Pop Music since 2015, got singing talent from blood as all his siblings sing professionally. He is the first artist of DONABEM Record Label, which is the fastest growing label in the industry of today owned by a business mogul, Sir.Egwu Emmanuel(Ogbuebulike).

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Mr.V.ic has done more than 20 collabos and has uncountable unreleased songs which he plans unleashing intermittently as the year goes by. The track titled “Blessings” is his debut track. He is a fashionista with mixed talents of singing, rapping.

Mr.V.ic in his first outing of 2018, won the first price in Southeast talent hunt, an award worth #2.5m.

As things unfold, let’s be on the watch for his musical prowess.

He kicks off 2020 with this melodious prayerful tune- “Blessings“…. Listen and Enjoy below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Mr.-V.ic_.-Blessings.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Mr. V.ic. – “Blessings” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

