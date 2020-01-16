Mr Real Showers Daughter With Beautiful Words As She Celebrates 3rd Birthday

Nigerian sensational singer, Okafor Uchenna Victor, popularly known as Mr Real has showered his daughter with sweet words in celebration of her 3rd birthday.
The proud dada took to his Instagram page to flood the internet with pictures and videos of his adorable daughter. The singer showered her with sweet words and its evident that the little madam has his “mumu” button. He wrote, “My daughter is 3 today and since she came into my life is blessings upon blessings You will always be my sunshine, my little angel. You make each year brighter and you continue to illuminate our lives Daddy loves you so much! Happy birthday mummy.”
