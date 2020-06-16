Mr Raw Nwanne joins force with Phyno Fino to bless our playlist with this Eastern vibe dubbed “Gentleman”.

Veteran rapper, Mr Raw releases a brand new banger titled “Gentleman” featuring indigenous rapper, Phyno. This Kezyklef production will rock your playlist and burst some speakers. It a follow up to Talk2Raw’s Solidarity song served during Covid-19 total Lockdown.

“Gentle man” is a banging tune M&M by Extraordinaire, Mr Raw and Phyno raps about not been that gentle guy most sees them as. They are action guys, the Mr talk and do that loves to enjoy life, also well connected.

Nwanne Listen and Enjoy below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Mr-Raw-Gentleman-ft.-Phyno.mp3

