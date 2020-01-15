Mr P’s Wife; Lola Omotayo-Okoye Slams Davido For Calling Her Husband Bald

Mr P’s wife, Lola Omtayo-Okoye has reacted to David taunting her husband for wearing fake hair (wigs) to cover his baldness.

The “Karma” wasn’t the only taunted by the singer as K-Cee, and his brother and E-Money were also teased. Lola defended her husband saying she loves him just the way he is and has no complaints about him using fake hair to cover up. She took to Instagram to share old pictures of her husband and recent ones to brag about his sexiness and how ages like fine wine.

She wrote; Sexy then, sexy now! All na Art! Long, short, non existent….we are not complaining o!#noshitstaken #welikehimlikethat…Mr.P God bless you for us..ages like fine wine.

See the post below:

