Mr President

THERE never has been a time when our leaders lacked speech writers with sugar-coated pens. They write so fantastically for their principals, with some of them ending up delivering the speeches so fancifully. But it is at the level of implementation that we have problem. So, I do not think we should bother about whether President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message resonated well with us or not. I think we should even pray that he should be able to do about 80 per cent of what he has told us he would do before quitting the stage in 2023. Mercifully, he has assured us that he is not interested in tenure extension. As President, he is more or less an oracle; therefore we should take him for his words. So, the current version of the ‘Association for Better Nigeria’ (ABN) people championing this rumour should look for something else to do.

With regard to the state of the nation it is clear that birds are no longer crying like birds and rats like rats. I mean things are not going as they should. This is not to open debate about whether the Buhari government has done well so far or not. It is also not about whether it has been able to improve on the mess left behind by the Goodluck Jonathan administration. It is just about the national reality. And this is one main reason why I find it difficult to agree that the Federal Government should be allowed to borrow the $29.9bn loan that it wants to borrow. I know we have infrastructural deficit to tend to and we need a lot of money which we do not have to do this. The other argument advanced by those in support of the loan is that our debt-to-GDP ratio is still okay.

But they have not successfully answered the question of what happens if, as usual, the Buhari government too misappropriates the loan. Then, we give the same alibi that we need loan to fix infrastructure and so on. And suppose (at least for the purpose of argument) another government comes with the same excuse of fixing infrastructure, and the foreign lenders refuse to give us the loan because (by then) we have exceeded the debt-to-GDP ratio, what happens? Will the world collapse simply because of that? Lest we forget, according to Inclusive Press, in 1999 when the military handed over power to President Olusegun Obasanjo, the average crude oil price was $16.56 per barrel. In 2003 when he was re-elected for a second term, average crude oil price rose to $28.05 per barrel and $69.08 per barrel in 2007 when he left. The world did not come to an end on account of that. We did not borrow. As a matter of fact, he paid off a chunk of Nigeria’s foreign debt despite the limited resources. So, what is happening?

It is true the Buhari government has been fighting corruption, the point is, it does not seem we have got to the point when we can say the cankerworm has been defeated. In fact, it has not even been degraded (to quote our military authorities on Boko Haram). I think we should have gone farther than where we are concerning corruption before contemplating taking such loan.

One major area the government has to redouble its efforts is the economy. There is need to fix power supply to enable the country enjoy stable power supply without which there cannot be any meaningful economic development. The government has mapped out its strategies towards this. I can only hope it would live up to its promise within the 12 months deadline it has given itself.

The government also has to do more in the area of security. Nigeria is still not as safe as it should be. There is need to reinvigorate the security agencies for better performance.

But, in spite of whatever anyone may have against the Buhari government, it cannot be denied that it is at least trying in some areas. For instance, the agricultural sector. Some achievements have been recorded in this regard although this is yet to tell on food prices, particularly rice.

Then railways. There is much progress in this regard, too. But the road networks too have to be fixed so that there would be less pressure on any single aspect of the transportation system.

President Buhari’s promise to bequeath a credible electoral legacy however has k-legs, especially in view of the last governorship election in Kogi State. We saw how over 35,000 policemen could not effectively cover the state during the election, such that guns boomed ‘ta-ta-ta-ta’ as threatened by some of the politicians and political thugs before the exercise. The Inspector-General of Police said this was the handiwork of fake policemen. So, where were his original policemen? If 35,000 policemen could not police election in a state effectively, how many policemen would we need during the 2023 General Election? However, to fulfill this promise, the president must be ready to be the father of the nation that the constitution envisages for him. It is true he would no longer be eligible for another term again; the fact is if he anoints any candidate, he would want such candidate to win.

Also, President Buhari does not have to be angry when people say his government has no regard for rule of law. He demonstrated this over and again, especially on the issue of Col. Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser (NSA) who spent four years in detention despite several court orders that he be released on bail. Nigerians are not necessarily in love with Dasuki because they knew the consequences of the crime he was accused of committing, but they realise that if a man is given the opportunity to ride rough shod over rule of law, then none of us is safe.

The same applies to Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow campaign that his government needlessly lionised. This was a man who could not muster any appreciable number of votes in the last presidential election that he contested. Yet, by keeping him behind bars against court orders, the government succeeded in making him popular. The Punch that said it would henceforth be referring to the president by his military title got infuriated like millions of other Nigerians, over these flagrant flouting of court orders. Whether it went overboard or not is a matter of who is making the judgment. The lesson is that President Buhari has to realise that those things he did and got away with as military head of state he can no longer get away with in a democratic dispensation.

But I am afraid it does not appear the government is willing to learn any lesson, from the way it has shut out the paper from the president’s New Year Letter advert. The government should realise that what the paper did has become its tradition; it probably has nothing to do with the president as a person. Indeed, it rode on the wings of such victimisation to where it is today. Long after the Buhari government would have gone, the paper would continue to be. Those in government today should ask self-acclaimed military president, General Ibrahim Babangida and other military dictators of the past..

The government must realise that when it keeps offending sensibilities the way it has been on human rights, rule of law, etc, whatever little achievements it has got will be wiped off by such little sins.

All said, and as I used to warn when the president took over in May 2015, it is not enough for him to know that Nigerians refer to him as ‘Baba go slow’; what is important is that he takes the lesson from the name-calling. He should realise that time is no one’s friend. The way the president was behaving when he took over in 2015, it was as if he had more than 24 hours in a day and more than seven days in a week, and so forth. I am sure he too must have been shocked when his first term ended. This should not happen again. The rot he met on ground does not require a ‘Baba go slow’. Action was needed as early as yesterday, literally speaking. Before we know what is happening, the referee would blow the whistle to signal the end of his second term. It is when one has not delivered on his promises that he gives ‘ABN’ people the opportunity to be campaigning for third term. Anyone who has the opportunity of leading a country twice for an eight-year tenure should go home to rest and play with his grandchildren. He cannot say he has anything to offer again. Neither can he say he forgot anything in Aso Rock that he wants to go back to retrieve.

What I am saying is that President Buhari still has 42 months to go. I remember I wrote on the need for speed at about the time he was six months in power in 2015 when I saw the slow pace at which he was moving, but I still gave him the benefit of the doubt that his administration would gather steam. It is only by the president delivering substantially on his campaign promises that he can make it easy for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to continue in 2023. His achievements must be so visible even to the blind. It is by so doing that he can keep the opposition silent. President Buhari should learn from some of the states, especially in the south west that were lost to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in some of the governorship elections. Some of them eventually had to struggle and argue with the opposition in elections they ought to have won fair and square at the first ballot if they did well in government.

For birds to cry like birds and rats like rats, President Buhari has to review his programmes and projects with a view to fine-tuning those requiring fine-tuning. Definitely, he cannot get a different result if he continues on the same ‘go slow’ trajectory.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...