Mr P Set To Disappoint Haters With The Release Of New Album “The Prodigal”

Formidable Nigerian singer Mr. P has revealed he would be dropping an album titled “The Prodigal”

Mr P who took a break from the music scene to focus on his lottery business appears to have been making music for his fans. He took to his Instagram page to announce that he glad to disappoint the naysayers and haters as he is set to drop a new album titled “The Prodigal“

Further disclosing that he will be announcing the release date for the new album soon, Mr. P wrote: JUST WATCHING AND SMILING ?? Something is about to hit them……. Everything New New New! All Brand New Massive Songs?????. It’s a whole new me and it’s worth the Bragging. So let me brag cos they are about to be disappointed! I repeat they will be disappointed! I repeat again and again this album is worth the Bragging?! Let the Bragging begin! We brag differently! ? #ALBUM #TheProdigal #NoCompetition RELEASE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

