Mr P Argues That He Has A Strong Facial Resemblance With American Singer, Usher

Sensational singer & songwriter, Mr P seems to have scores to settle with American singer Usher Raymond.
The singer who had in the past stated that he would win in a dance battle against Usher had taken to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and the singer, stating there is a resemblance between them. Mr P who is estranged from his twin, Paul Okoye now known as Rudeboy, stated that it would have been a good time to settle the problem but unfortunately, his father is late.
While sharing a photo of himself and the Ameican singer, he wrote: “We need to settle this matter? But my dad is late? #OKOYEvsRAYMOND??#TheProdigal NEXT SLIDE??”
Do you agree with him?
