Mr Flo – “Energy” (Vol. 1)

Mr Flo releases brand new EP to start the year. The EP titled “Energy” is a mixture of melody with Afro high life, Afro-pop and a narrative tune that gets you groovy along with a vibely experience. This beautiful body of work comprises of 7 classic songs which features Soft, Magnus, Kenny Rowland and also boasts of production credits from Echo, S’Bling, Heave Boy and Blaise with Mastering by Marqai, Altra Sounds and Mr Flo

Listen and Enjoy!

STREAM/DOWNLOAD ‘Enegry Vol. 1’

