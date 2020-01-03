Mr Eazi has urged Ghanaians to take several tests to avoid stories that touch the heart in the future.

It must have truly been a Detty Detty December for Ghanaians as several stories about the events that occurred have hit the internet. The singer took to his Instagram page to reveal that people would surely have to take tests as the December was filled with a lot of mindblowing parties that must have left many people infected with sexually transmitted diseases “After this Detty December in Accra, people for take test o lol”

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram Mr eazi advises Ghanaians on taking early Hiv test after detty december ? A post shared by CODEDBLOG (@codedblog) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:50am PST

The post Mr Eazi Pleads With Ghanaians To Take Several STD Tests After Experiencing An Explosive Detty December appeared first on tooXclusive.

