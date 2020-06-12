Mr CGO – “Faya” ft. Mayorkun + “Grass to Grace” (Album)

C.G.O Recordz Frontline Afrobeat Act, Mr C.G.O, who also runs C.G.O Recordz, is also a Music Producer, Mix Engineer and versatile Instrumentalist. After being in the industry for a long while, he decided, along with his management, to drop his first debut Album he called “Grass To Grace”, with Collaborations with great artistes such as Mayorkun, FavourDiane, DJ E-Kenny, Min. Angela, A., King Charles, Danilon and amongst others.

The 17 tracks Album has Production credits from Mr. CGO, Fresh, Young OG Beats, and more. This Album, which went up to #170 on the Audiomack world chart on the first day of its release, will Blow your mind.

Enjoy this Powerful Album.

Mr C.G.O – “Faya” featuring Mayorkun off the album… Listen, Enjoy and Download below

