Mourinho Set To Sign Former Arsenal Vice-Captain For Tottenham

Here is an interesting plot twist that will interest many in North London.

Jose Mourinho is set to bring former Arsenal vice-captain Aaron Ramsey back to North London, to Tottenham this summer.

The former Arsenal man, 29, joined the reigning Serie A champions last summer on a free transfer but has struggled to make an impact in Turin so far.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

With the coronavirus pandemic causing financial worries across several clubs in Europe, Juventus may be forced to part ways with Ramsey, who earns a salary of around £400,000-a-week.

And according to the Sun, Tottenham are one of several clubs who could make a move for the Wales international later this year, with either a loan or a permanent deal being discussed as an option.

The Welshman’s salary could end up being a stumbling block in negotiations, but the same report says Juventus could accept a lower transfer fee in order to increase the chances of getting Ramsey off the wage bill.

Ramsey could also join his next club, for example Jose Mourinho’s squad, on a loan deal with Juventus paying a fraction of the Welshman’s wages.

Ramsey spent 11 years at Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal between 2008 and 2019, making 369 appearances and scoring 64 goals.

The midfielder also scored the winning goal in two FA Cup finals for the Gunners, in 2014 and 2017 against Hull City and Chelsea respectively, before leaving for Juventus as his contract ran out.

The Welshman, his representatives and the Gunners, who were then managed by Unai Emery, could not reach a deal to extend his Arsenal contract.

Ramsey has made only 24 appearances for the Serie A giants this season, scoring just four times.

The Welsh midfielder was left out of Maurizio Sarri’s squad for Friday night’s Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan, which Juventus drew 0-0.

However, Ramsey did start Juventus’ last Serie A match before lockdown, a 2-0 win over title rivals Inter Milan where the 29-year-old scored and provided an assist for Paulo

SOURCE:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

