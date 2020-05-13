Most popular teas in Nigeria: Lipton tea vs. Top tea

By Uche Samuel Osuji

Tea helps the body fight cold, reduce calories, and promote good sleep. The best type of tea is derived from Camellia sinensis plant leaves. While there are many types of teas, the difference is in the method of processing. The leaves undergo full fermentation, partial fermentation, or no fermentation. On the other hand, herbal tea which is now common is made from herbs, spices, dried fruits, and flowers. Tea is a good no-calorie alternative to water, which provides numerous flavour varieties, and can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Lipton Yellow Label Tea and Top Tea are two popular teas in Nigeria. According to Euromonitor in its December 2019 report, Unilever Nigeria manufacturer of Lipton Tea is the leader in the tea market, which can be attributed to retail value share terms for 2019. Many believe Lipton’s brand positioning has further been strengthened since the introduction of Lipton Ice Tea in fruit variants through a joint venture between Unilever and PepsiCo; In addition to Unilever having another tea product – Glen Tea. On the other hand, Top Tea from Promasidor Nigeria Limited saw strong growth in shares in 2019. The brand’s performance was promoted by affordable pricing. In terms of nutritional make-up, both Lipton Tea and Top Tea are rich sources of flavonoids. Flavonoids help to maintain a healthy heart. It is important to note that both teas are made to be uniquely different.

In other to get the most benefits from tea, it is essential to choose the right tea for your body needs. Market research into the offerings of both brands revealed the following.

• Lipton Yellow Label Tea is manufactured by Unilever Nigeria plc. Top Tea is a product of Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

• Lipton Tea comes from the processed leaves of the plant Camellia sinensis, while Top Tea is 100% black tea from Camellia sinensis.

• While both contain flavonoids, which is vital for a healthy heart. Top Tea also contains antioxidant theanine, which works to reduce stress, anxiety, and improve mental performance.

• Lipton Yellow Label Tea has a smooth taste, good flavor, and contains polyphenols. Polyphenols in yellow teas are known to promote digestive health and a healthy heart.

• Polyphenols in Lipton improve blood sugar levels, aid diabetes treatment, weight-loss, and prevent cancer. Black Teas like Top Tea, are also known to lower diabetes and kidney stones conditions.

• Top Tea is available in three flavours: traditional black tea, lemon and lime tea, and ginger tea.

• Both Lipton Tea and Top Tea have an expiration lifespan of two (2) years.

• Being the most popular brands, both products can be found in virtually all shops/ stores dealing in teas.

• Lipton has a net weight of 50g with 25bags in it, and a pack sells at N200. Top Tea has a net weight of 47.5g, it contains 25bags and is being sold at N600.

• Many observed that Lipton Tea is very consistent, and has the same taste every time.

• One consumer mentioned that 1 bag of yellow label tea can be used twice.

• Top Tea is in the form of big round tea bags, which many like about it.

• Made from a rich blend of tea leaves, Top Tea is a healthier tea option for consumers, according to a tea seller.

• Lipton has a ready-to-drink (RTD) product – Lipton Ice Tea, which comes in a PET bottle with variants such as Peach, Lemon, Mango, Green Tea, and Orange.

• A consumer mentioned that Lipton Tea helps her loose weight.

There are numerous researches which show that drinking tea can actually improve one’s health. For instance, scientists have found that catechins (antioxidants) in tea increase the body’s ability to burn fat, and enhances muscle functioning. But some dieticians believe that even though tea is generally healthy, it may also boost blood pressure for people with low blood pressure. However, the nutritional value derived from tea is boundless varying from, the protection it gives against brittle and fragile bones (osteoporosis) and aiding the body to regulate cholesterol levels. Only pick the right tea for you!

