Traore completes most dribbles in Europe’s top five leagues in 2020 with 49 times.

The top 3 all of them are Barca and ex-Barca players. Let’s take a look at the ranking:

Adama Traore – 49 (9 apps)

Lionel Messi – 47 (9 apps)

Neymar – 41 (5 apps)