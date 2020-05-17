Moses, Anichebe, others congratulate Ndidi as he welcomes baby girl

Agency Reporter

Super Eagles defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has welcomed his first child with his partner, Dimna on Friday.

The Leicester City midfielder broke the news of the baby girl through his social media handle and many of his followers also celebrated with him.

The Former Genk midfielder and his partner Dimna, got married last year and they have both since moved to the United Kingdom.

The news of the baby arrival is coming just days after reports midfielder was linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus following another impressive season with the Foxes.

An elated Ndidi shared the picture of himself with the baby, Jaina, with a caption: I’m fortunate to know that God is gracious.

Meanwhile, past and current Super Eagles Players, and his Leicester City teammates, have also taken to their social media handle congratulate him on the arrival of the baby.

Meanwhile Leicester City are reportedly determined to keep hold of the midfielder this summer amid speculation regarding the Nigerian’s future.

Ndidi is understood to have garnered interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain recently, but the Foxes will supposedly rebuff any attempts to prise the midfielder away from the King Power.

