Morocco reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 761 in total

A total of 70 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Morocco late on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the North African country to 761, the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 47 people died from the virus while 56 others have recovered, according to the ministry.

On March 22, Morocco declared a one-month state of medical emergency until April 20.

(Xinhua/NAN)

