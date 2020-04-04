Morgan’s Latest Nike Contract guarantees She Will Be Paid During Maternity Leave

Alex Morgan’s latest contract with Nike includes 18 months of guaranteed pay during maternity leave, whether she plays or not.

The American international is due to give birth in May and is one of the most marketable women’s football players in the world.

“It really brought up an important point that a lot of brands who have male executives in place don’t think of initially,” Morgan told Glamour magazine.

“My Nike contract was up and we just re-signed for a long period, and they’re extremely supportive.”

Nike have previously been criticised for not paying their female athletes during maternity leave from the sport.

The likes of Alysia Montano, Kara Goucher, Phoebe Wright and Allyson Felix have all complained about the American brand’s handling of this kind of situation.