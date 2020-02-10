Categories
More Pictures As Governor El-Rufai Constructs Road That Looks Like European Road

Governor El Rufai of Kaduna State has embarked on urbanization agenda since his first tenure, many old roads are being reconstructed and Rehabilitated. This new road constructed by the governor is currently trending on social media because you will not believe it’s a Nigerian road unless you are told. This is a newly constructed way called Sokoto Road in Kaduna and it is easy to mistake it for a European road. Many Nigerians have praised the governor for being a catalyst for change in Kaduna State.

After seeing this road some have started drumming support for Governor El Rufai to contest for the presidency 2023.
Do you also think Governor El Rufai is qualified to contest for the presidency in 2023? Share your opinion below?

