More Drama In APC As Police Seals Off National Secretariat

The National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja has been sealed off on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This comes amidst the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party. The IGP has instructed that members of the National Working Committee(NWC) should not be allowed to enter the party secretariat.

A party source said the seal off was to enable the Police chief and the two NWC groups to review and discuss the various court orders being brandished.

The party has been in a leadership crisis following an appeal court order upholding the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the party.