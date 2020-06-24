More Drama As Police Occupy APC Secretariat, NWC Battles Giadom Over NEC

According to The PUNCH, the All Progressives Congress crisis took another turn on Tuesday as armed policemen were deployed in its national secretariat to forestall an outbreak of violence

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, as part of efforts to prevent violence, met with the members of the APC national working committee.

But the crisis in the ruling party worsened as the suspended deputy national secretary, Victor Giadom, fixed the party’s National Executive Committee meeting for Thursday.

Opposing Giadom, the NWC said having been suspended from the party, he was not qualified to convene the meeting.

The leadership crisis in the APC worsened on Tuesday last week when the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja upheld the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by a lower in court in Abuja in March.

On the same day, no fewer than 17 members of the NWC held an emergency meeting and chose the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as acting chairman.

However, Giadom, on the following day, cited a March judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and declared himself as the acting chairman.

Giadom had since returned to the court, which extended its order by two weeks.

But the deputy national secretary was on Monday stopped by a Rivers State High Court from parading himself as the acting national chairman.

The Ajimobi-led APC has also replaced him with Worgu Boms. Boms was nominated by the South-South chapter of the party for the position of the deputy national secretary.

It was gathered that the IG’s meeting, which was held at the force headquarters, was actually at the instance of the Ajimobi-led NWC.

A party leader, who attended the meeting said, “The meeting was actually at the instance of the party. We went to see him in line with the growing need for security. We don’t want a situation where miscreants masquerading as aggrieved party members will take advantage of our little disagreements to destroy public property.”

The meeting which started at 1pm was rounded off at 2pm.

But at 9am on Tuesday, armed policemen, who said they were acting on an order from above, arrived at the APC national secretariat and ordered staff and journalists who were already in the building out. The policemen were at the secretariat till 2pm when they left.

