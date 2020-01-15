Monarchs unite for grassroots dwellers

By Musa Odoshimokhe

Traditional rulers in Ifo Constuency 2 of Ogun State have promised to use their royal influence to better the lives of the grassroots dwellers.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Obas’ Forum in Lisa, Ogun State, the Olu of Lisa, HRM Oladele Odugbemi, said it was a thing of joy making life better for rural dwellers.

Odugbemi, who hosted other traditional rulers from Ifo Constituency 2, added that the monarchs would use their position to promote the peoples’ welfare, rural development and government initiatives.

He explained that the forum was the first of its kind in the area, noting it became imperative in view of the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

The monarch said traditional rulers must use their position to enhance governance by ensuring the grassroots are the major beneficiaries of government programmes.

He said: “As traditional rulers, much is expected from us, from our various communities and we should strive diligently to provide quality leadership to our subject. He said: “Traditional rulers play fatherly and advisory roles to government thereby ensuring the success of such administration and advancement of democracy.

In the old Western region of Nigeria, the House of Chiefs in those days deliberated and took part in governance. The government of the region appointed monarchs as ministers without portfolios.”

Odugbemi said the forum would be steadfast and upright toward the preservation of custom, culture and values of respective communities.

“Let us have us have passion to transform our communities to the fullest. Let us be the rallying force for monumental growth and be determined to promote economic prosperity in our domains.

“I have been in the forefront of contributing immensely to the development of Lisa town in the last 13 years, putting smiles on the faces of men and women in my community.”

Odugbemi was honoured by The City Herald magazine as the pillar of development during the event.

Publisher of the magazine, Mr. Alex Oguntuase said the award was inspired by the monarch’s promotion of the development of humanity in diverse sphere.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...